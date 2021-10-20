Here are the best Halloween candy and treat stores in Montreal

Maybe you want to stock up on Halloween treats for this year’s trick or treater? Or maybe you just like candy. Regardless of your reasoning, there are a bunch of sweet candy shops around Montreal.

If you want to be the coolest house on the block for this year’s ghouls and monsters, or you’ve got a sweet tooth this time of year (no judgement), here are some of the best spots around Montreal to go sugar crazy.

When was the last time you had a Whatchamacallit?

This candy shop off Monkland has all the retro candies like Double Bubble, Ring Pops, and Laffy Taffy, along with rare chocolate bars, all the popular ones, and party supplies.

If you’re on the hunt for a one-stop Halloween spot, it’s tough to top Sparkles.

Address: 5615 avenue Monkland

Hours: 11 am – 6 pm, closed Monday

Oscar has a giant selection of candies in bulk, chocolate bars, cookies, chips, and snacks. The store is very long, and you might feel like you’re part of the magical world of Willy Wonka.

Address: 6356 Rue Saint-Hubert

Hours: 10 am – 6 pm

Chocosina is tucked into the historic streets of Old Montreal and, as its name implies, offers a great selection of chocolate.

They also have gummy bears, retro candies, fruit pearls, marshmallow gummies, and jelly beans. So. Many. Jelly. Beans.

Address: 406 St-Sulpice

Hours: 10 am – 7 pm

How sweet (literally) is it to get candy delivered to you.

Carré Confiseries is active on UberEats, so you can get all the sweets without leaving your couch. The spot has all of the classic treats and chocolate bars you could ask for.

Address: 144 rue Peel

Hours: 10 am – 6 pm; Sunday, 12 – 5 pm