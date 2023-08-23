5 Canadiens prospects who have a shot at making the team this year

As training camp approaches, the Montreal Canadiens will have some big decisions to make with their emerging prospect pool.

And while their NHL roster is pretty full, there is room for a young gun or two to earn a spot.

We’ve highlighted five Canadiens prospects with a decent chance of making the team’s roster for the upcoming season.

Owen Beck (F)

Age: 19

2022-23 season: Mississauga, Peterborough (OHL) 60 GP 24-42-66

Owen Beck made his Habs debut last season when he suited up for a game against the Ottawa Senators back in January.

While the one-game stint was not enough to judge his NHL potential, the 6-foot centreman’s performances at the junior level make him a promising prospect. Over a combined 60 games with the Mississauga Steelheads and Peterborough Petes, Beck netted an impressive 24 goals and 66 points.

If he continues producing, game No. 2 in the show may come sooner rather than later.

Filip Mesar (F)

Age: 19

2022-23 season: Kitchener (OHL) 52 GP, 17-34-51

Forward Filip Mesar was the second Slovakian forward Montreal selected in the first round of the 2022 draft. The 19-year-old recently confirmed that he would be joining the Laval Rocket this year, and is even rumoured to be bunking with fellow countryman Juraj Slafkovsky for the season.

But with an AHL spot nearly secured, Mesar also has the ability to surpass expectations.

Following a year where he scored 51 points over 52 games in the OHL, the agile winger will be eager to show the Canadiens what he can do at the next level.

Joshua Roy (F)

Age: 20

2022-23 season: Sherbrooke (QMJHL): 55 GP, 46-53-99

The No. 150 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, forward Joshua Roy’s stock has risen as of late. After a dominant offensive performance at the World Juniors alongside Connor Bedard, Roy’s last season in the QMJHL saw him net a whopping 99 points in 55 games.

Many would agree that the 20-year-old is ready to make the jump to the pros. While the Laval Rocket seems to be the most likely destination for the Saint-Georges, Quebec, native, a spot in the NHL could soon be in the cards for Roy if he continues at this pace.

Logan Mailloux (D)

Age: 20

2022-23 season: London (OHL): 59 GP, 25-28-53

Selected 31st overall in the 2021 draft, Logan Mailloux is one of many bright defensive prospects in the Canadiens’ system.

The 6-foot-2 blueliner netted 53 points, including 25 goals, in 59 games with the London Knights this past season. He followed that by adding an impressive 24 points, including eight goals, in 21 playoff games with the Knights.

With fellow right-handed defenceman David Reinbacher still developing, this might be the perfect time for Mailloux to swoop in and claim a spot on a mediocre Habs backend.

Up until now, though, the 20-year-old prospect’s future with the organization was uncertain.

According to a recent report from Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, Mailloux, who was suspended for the first half of the 2021-22 OHL season for his involvement in a case of sexual misconduct when he was 17, will be allowed to join the NHL when he is called up by the Habs.

Sean Farrell (F)

Age: 21

2022-2023 season: Harvard (NCAA), 34 GP, 20-33-53

Selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, Sean Farrell already has some NHL action under his belt, joining the Habs for a six-game stint last season that saw him score one goal.

The 21-year-old forward also recorded an outstanding season with Harvard University in the NCAA last year, netting 53 points in just 34 games.

With that said, his 5-foot-9 frame could make becoming a full-time pro a little more difficult.

Nonetheless, Farrell will undoubtedly be looking to make a splash at camp this fall, and his elite playmaking ability and strong hockey sense make him an enticing prospect.