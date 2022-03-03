SportsHockeyCanadiens

Bell Centre drops vaccine passport as Habs games return to full capacity

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Mar 3 2022, 3:58 pm
Bell Centre drops vaccine passport as Habs games return to full capacity
Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Government of Quebec had previously announced that the Bell Centre could only return to full capacity of 21,302 as of March 14, the timeline was changed on Wednesday, which now means the Montreal Canadiens will have full home-ice advantage beginning on March 12.

Along with the ditching of distancing between fans comes the abolishment of the enforcement of vaccine passports at the arena according to a team press release.

This measure will also be gradually phased out provincewide by March 14.

In a matchup between the oldest and youngest NHL franchises, March 12 will mark the expansion franchise Seattle Kraken’s first visit to the Bell Centre where they will face the Habs.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault also announced on Thursday that face masks in public places would no longer be mandatory by mid-April, marking a true return to normal in large gathering spaces like the Bell Centre.

For tickets to Montreal Canadiens games click here.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT