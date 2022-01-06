It’s not easy being in Montreal these days. We’re back in lockdown, nightly curfew, and we can’t go to restaurant dining rooms anymore.

But one Montreal spot wants to boost morale, mental health, and exercise.

BarBara is offering free coffee for anyone who walks five kilometres to the Saint-Henri location, a coffee and candles for anyone who walks ten (including their famous pistachio coffee), and a small order of the spot’s famous Cacio e Pepe for anyone trekking 15 kilometres.

The restaurant says anyone who walks 20 kilometres or more can get a surprise.

“Walking is pretty much the only way you get a reset these days,” says BarBara’s Instagram post. “The lack of motivation is really f**k**g annoying so Barb’s wants to give you a kick in the butt to help you move!”

While speaking with Daily Hive, BarBara’s co-owner Jean-François Gervais says they’re making sure people have good mental health during these weird times.

The rules are simple. Start your Strava (or sports tracking app) and present it to a BarBara employee upon arrival.

Barb’s says its initiative is an attempt to motivate people to get up and move and aims to prevent people from feeling too negative.

“Drop your phone, dress up warm, and GOOOO!” says the restaurant.

The free coffee and meal initiative will be offered from now until January 12 or until supplies last.