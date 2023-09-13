While they missed each other by one season in Montreal, Andrew Shaw and PK Subban were some of the most notable characters in the Canadiens’ locker room in the 2010s.

But despite having that in common, Shaw is apparently not a fan of the beloved defenceman by any means.

In a collection of recently re-surfaced Instagram comments from a July video highlighting Subban’s NHL career, the former Habs forward wrote some pretty nasty things.

“You do know all his teammates hated him right,” the 32-year-old, who signed with the Habs the same month Subban was traded to the Nashville Predators, wrote in his initial comment.

Shaw later doubled down as Instagram users questioned him about his bold claim.

“He’s a bad arrogant person who only cares about himself,” he wrote.

Subban, who pledged $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital before he was traded in 2016, never publicly addressed the now-two-month-old comments from Shaw.

And with both players being retired from the NHL, it’s unlikely that the pair will ever settle the beef on the ice, either.

But unlike Shaw, who left the Canadiens after three seasons, Subban was welcomed back to Montreal earlier this year when the Habs held a pre-game “Homecoming” ceremony at the Bell Centre for him.

After an emotional six-minute speech, the Norris Trophy-winning defenceman brought out Canadiens goalie Carey Price. Together, the former teammates gave fans one last rendition of their signature handshake, the “triple low-five.”

Not bad for a guy whose teammates all supposedly hated him…