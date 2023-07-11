Alex Newhook reveals which jersey number he'll wear with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have a lot of retired numbers — 15 to be exact. And when players come over from other teams, they often have to change their digits.

That seems to be the case for newcomer Alex Newhook, who signed a four-year deal with the Habs on Monday after being acquired in a pre-draft trade.

Up to now, Newhook wore No. 18 with the Colorado Avalanche, a number he’s donned since his days with Boston College in the NCAA. He also wore it during his time with the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate.

But, as most Habs fans know, 18 was famously worn by Canadiens legend Serge Savard and has since been raised up into the Bell Centre’s rafters.

As a result, Newhook, along with wearing a new crest, will wear a new number when he makes his Montreal debut this fall. According to an announcement from the Canadiens, the 22-year-old has opted for No. 15.

The digits seem to be a popular choice as 28 players throughout the Canadiens’ 114-year history have worn it. Interestingly, 15 was also Maurice Richard’s number before he made the switch to the iconic No. 9.

After the departure of forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi, No. 15 was most recently worn by former Montreal defenceman Sami Niku.