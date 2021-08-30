Real EstateUrbanized

Free rent offered as move-in incentive for students at these Montreal apartments

Aug 30 2021, 1:29 pm
Rentals.ca

Free rent and cash bonuses are being offered to students looking to rent apartments in Montreal.

Landlords and property managers close to CEGEP and university campuses are offering deals to students looking to move to the city for in-class learning.

The deals have been put together courtesy of our pals over at Rentals.ca, and some of them are pretty enticing for students looking to make the leap.

Click through each link for more details and photos of each listing.

5740 boulevard Cavendish – Côte Saint-Luc: $860 – $1,395

Rentals.ca

Two months of free rent is being offered at any zero-, one-, or two-bedroom units of this building on Cavendish, along with an $800 move-in bonus.

2420 Benny Crescent – NDG: $980 – $1,255

Rentals.ca

This one- and two-bedroom apartment building is offering $750 to students as a move in bonus.

1430 rue City Councillors – Downtown: $899 – $995

Rentals.ca

Students signing a 12-month lease can get $700 off first month’s rent, and those signing an eight-month lease can get $500 off. The building has a pool, gym, and is walkable to the McGill Ghetto.

135 rue Sherbrooke Est – Downtown: $915 – $2,395

Rentals.ca

There are several units available at this downtown apartment building, ranging from zero bedrooms to three. Hydro is included, and students who sign today get two months of free rent.

6675 rue Darlington – Côte-des-Neiges: $600 – $995

Rentals.ca

Students who sign a lease at this apartment in Côte-des-Neiges can get one month of free rent.

3580 rue Lorne – Downtown: $850 – $1,790

Rentals.ca

Students renting this spot in downtown Montreal can get two months of free rent on select suites and units.

