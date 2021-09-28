5 things to do in Montreal today: Tuesday, September 28

Days are getting shorter as the sun begins to set earlier and earlier. For lovers of summer, this is when hibernation season officially begins.

But, others, who embrace the changing temperatures, instead take full advantage of every minute of daylight. And when you live in Montreal, getting out there, rain or shine, is probably your best bet.

Lucky for you, there’s always plenty to do in this city no matter the time of year.

So if you haven’t made plans for today just yet, here are a few places and events that caught our eye. From outdoor events to live shows, here’s what should be on your radar as we get the week started.

In a show hosted by Just-For-Laughs Zoofest vet Darren Henwood, watch as amateur comedians get up and show their stuff.

Sure, some will bomb, But you might just discover the next Eddie Murphy.

When: September 28

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 St Catherine St W

Time: 8 pm – 9:30 pm

Price: $5

La Ferme Forget in Laval offers visitors some pretty un-forget-able experiences, including their famous corn maze, available to visit all weekend.

The farm is not exaggerating when they call their cornfield “giant” as it spans the area of over five football fields (3.5 hectares). With all that real estate, the farm manufactured two mazes; a shorter one that takes about 20 minutes to solve and a longer one that can take over an hour.

When: Every day in September

Where: 7901 Av. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval

Time: Every day from 9 am – 5 pm, Night maze: Every Friday from 6 pm to 11 pm

Price: $8 – $15

Tuesday night is trivia night at Honey Martin in NDG. The Irish pub offers contestants a great atmosphere, a nice whiskey selection, and prizes awarded to the most knowledgable trivia teams.

What’s not to like?

When: Every Tuesday

Times: Trivia starts at 9 pm

Where: 5916 Sherbrooke W

Price: Free entry

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in.

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

The Greater Montreal area has a great selection of spots where you can nab some pumpkins. So, make a day of it: take a drive, throw on some boots, and get picking.

If you’re looking for locations, look no further than our list of 7 pumpkin patches near Montreal worth visiting this fall.