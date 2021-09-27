Cozy Airbnb treehouses just outside of Montreal to rent this fall

Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or just trying to live out your Bart Simpson-esque childhood fantasies, treehouses are always a good time.

Luxury versions of these shacks have been popping up all over the province, providing travelers with the perfect outdoorsy getaway that balances the great outdoors and the comforts of home.

We’ve done a bit of climbing through Airbnb ourselves and found some comfy treehouses that are less than three hours outside of the city.

Please note that exact addresses for the treehouses are only given to renters who contact the owner through Airbnb.

This tiny house within the trees is the perfect escape from the everyday. And while you’re out basking in nature’s glory, why not enjoy luxurious amenities like a shower, fireplace, and jacuzzi?

Located less than an hour away from the city, Le Nid d’Elfe will be an adventure to remember.

Location: Saint-Calixte, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 78 km

This four-person treehouse, found in the woods next to Lake Demele, is simple and cozy and offers guests nearby opportunities to go fishing, hiking, swimming, and has an indoor fireplace.

Location: Amherst, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 145 km

This perched treehouse is found in a wooded area near lakes and mountains in the upper Laurentians. There are three beds, one bathroom, an indoor fireplace, and a wooded bridge to get around. The rentee says it’s ideal for families looking to explore the woods or for a romantic couple’s getaway.

Location: Nominingue, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 186 km

These luxury all-season treehouses are located adjacent to a pristine lake within a 2000-acre regional park. They each accommodate six guests and include a large terrace, wood-burning fireplace, outdoor fire pit, and a complete kitchen.

Location: Saint-Faustin-Lac-Carré, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 128 km

This treehouse sits on 12-foot-long stilts and overlooks the beautiful Cameron Lake.

Guests can enjoy 100 acres of magnificent forest and a one-minute walk will take you to Lake Demele where you can go canoeing, kayaking, and swimming. The treehouse itself is simple but has all the necessary amenities for a romantic retreat into the woods.

Location: Amherst, Quebec

Distance from Montreal: 143 km