5 things to do in Montreal today: Wednesday, September 22

Fall is here!

While it may not feel like it just yet, but soon you will feel the crunchiness of leaves beneath your feet while the smell of pumpkin spice fills the air.

If you’re more of a summer person, you don’t need to panic just yet, as we still have a few relatively warm days left in the year.

So if you haven’t made plans for the first day of the new season yet, here are a few places and events that caught our eye. From outdoor events to live music, here’s what should be on your radar as we get the week started.

Voyages Intégration Montréal are hosting a free BBQ at Lafontaine park this Wednesday. There will be live music, along with some incredible food, making it the perfect way to say goodbye to summer 2021.

When: September 22

Time: Starts at 5:45 pm

Where: Lafontaine Park

Price: Free

It’s apple season. And luckily for us, there are plenty of amazing orchards to check out around Montreal. Instead of just settling on the first one you find, you can check out our list of eight beautiful orchards around town by clicking here.

Keela – 5 à 7 and live music

If you’re in need of a fun night, $6 cocktails and $6 gourmet dishes are a good place to start. How can it get much better?

Throw in a live musical performance by Montreal artist Bud Rice every Friday, and you’ve got yourself the perfect 5 à 7 at this great little downtown bistro.

When: Every Wednesday – Sunday

Times: 5 pm – 10 pm

Where: 1237 Atateken

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in.

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

The Greater Montreal area has a great selection of spots where you can nab some pumpkins. So, make a day of it: take a drive, throw on some boots, and get picking.

If you’re looking for locations, look no further than our list of 7 pumpkin patches near Montreal worth visiting this fall.