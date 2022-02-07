Still looking for Valentine’s Day dinner plans? You’ve come to the right place.

Montreal has a vast selection of romantic date-night restaurants that you and your significant other will adore. And what better way to celebrate the international day of love with some of the city’s most unique and vibrant flavours.

After a brutal first half of winter, you and yours deserve to be spoiled.

The only argument that night will be whether the food or the ambiance was better.

Without further ado, here are 10 romantic restaurants in Montreal that are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

This sleek restaurant offers Italian dishes, natural wines, fancy cocktails inside a sexy interior.

Address: 1391 Rue Saint-Jacques

Hours: 5 – 10 pm, closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

Fact: Everybody loves pizza.

Fact: Fiorellino is one of the city’s best spots for authentic wood-fired oven slices.

Add some tasteful décor and a colourful array of wines and spirits and you’ve got yourself the ultimate ristorante for date night.

Dean Martin certainly wasn’t lying when he sang, “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore…”

Address: 2472 Notre-Dame O

Hours: 5 – 11 pm, closed Monday, Tuesday (open Valentine’s Day)

Vinvinvin serves (you guessed it) natural wine and organic food in a beautiful space making it ideal for Valentine’s Day as well as a spontaneous date night.

Address: 1290 Rue Beaubien Est

Hours: 3 pm – 1 am

L’Express is a Montreal staple. The Parisian brasserie will make you feel like you’re transported to France. L’Express isn’t too expensive and you get all of the classic French meals. Pair it with imported wine and you two are set for the night.

Address: 3927 Rue Saint-Denis

Hours: 11:30 – 12:30 am, closed Sunday and Monday

Le Vin Papillon, the sister bar of arguably Montreal’s most popular restaurant, is very popular and doesn’t take reservations.

If you can secure a spot, you’re lucky. The eatery specializes in meat and vegetables and does everything right. You can’t go wrong.

Address: 2519 Rue Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: 5 – 9 pm, closed Sunday and Monday

Venice Mtl has a few locations across the city, but its Old Port location is cool, casual, and hip. Venice Mtl serves a phenomenal poke bowl, cool cocktails, and tasty deserts if you’re looking for an equally enjoyable but not super fancy Valentine’s date night.

Address: 440 Rue Saint Francis Xavier

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

This rustic spot offers market-fresh pub dishes in a cozy nook that will make you and your date feel like you’re hanging around in a cool apartment instead of a hip restaurant.

Address: 4720 Rue Marquette

Hours: 6 – 10:30 pm, closed Sunday and Monday

This bright and stylish space has an extensive vegan menu, bowls, wine, and great cocktails. Try and go here without snapping a date night selfie — it’s impossible.

Address: 1232 Rue de la Montagne

Hours: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 – 9:30 pm; Friday – Saturday, 12 – 9:30 pm; closed Sunday and Monday

Foxy specializes in charcoal-grilled seafood and wood-fired steaks if you and your significant other are in the mood for some meat. It’s a cozy upscale spot with a full bar and a great atmosphere for date night.

The hours are limited, so if you can nab a spot, take advantage of it.

Address: 1638 Rue Notre Dame Ouest

Hours: 5:30 – 11 pm, closed Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

Come on. The best steak in town, right in the middle of the Old Port? What else could you want on a date?

Address: 298 Place d’Youville

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 5:30 – 9:30 pm; Friday, 5:30 – 10 pm; Saturday, 5 – 10 pm; Sunday, 5 – 9:30 pm