48 Hours in Houston, Texas: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay

Everything moves slower down in Houston, and that’s not a bad thing.

The Texas city is no doubt cemented in popular culture: Toronto native Drake declared Houston his second home (and just announced he’s moving there), it’s the birthplace of Beyonce and Travis Scott, and for the science geeks, one of NASA’s HQ’s – all making for plenty to explore in this diverse metropolitan city.

From the best burgers and eats to trendy cafe’s and cocktail bars, we’ve rounded up our favourite spots to eat, play and stay on a weekend trip to the H-town.

Where To Shop

Montrose

Trendy Montrose has a history of being an LGBT+ friendly neighbourhood, and is home to an eclectic array of cute boutiques, the city’s best vintage shops and trendy cafes. Etsy comes to life at the adorable Emerson Rose, which has a curated collection of homewares, gifts and clothing – including going out attire from Sofie the Label and sweet seasonal crewnecks for the PSL drinking set.

On the vintage front, Pavement is worth a visit for their well executed high-low mix, with an assortment of luxury accessories at unbelievable prices as well as shirts for under $10. Down the street, fellow vintage shop Out of the Closet has a loyal following for their homewares and clothing items with all proceeds donated to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

Brands like Le Labo and Reformation also have outposts sprinkled amongst the local businesses, adding a contemporary flair to the colourful strip.

River Oaks District

Find the Equinox-going set here. A stones’ throw from the iconic Houston Galleria (which has everything and anything), the River Oaks District is an upscale, outdoor complex that is lovely for an afternoon stroll. Find contemporary labels like Lele Sadhoughi and LoveShackFancy mixed in with NYC’s The Conservatory as well as designer heavy hitters like Hermes, Dior and Cartier. There’s plenty of spots for a snack and cocktail, too, including Amorino Gelato and Italian restaurant Bari.

Where To Drink

Diversion

You’re in for an experience at Diversion – which is slightly off the beaten path in the Spring Branch neighbourhood, but worth the trek.

The bar is giving a slight spooky New Orleans vibe thanks to the dim lighting, throne style chairs, and a wall that resembles a witchy inspired laboratory.

The drinks, created by Devin Courtney, are served in an equally dramatic fashion — for instance, the festive Hawaii inspired Luau cocktail arrives smoking (literally).

The most unique concoction has to be the bone broth and gin based Pho Cup, inspired by the famed Vietnamese dish and comes served like one, too. If an edible cocktail tickles your fancy, Courney’s “Ceviche” is a booze infused gelatin that comes served with daiquiri cubes, cilantro pearls, mango, and pineapple alongside some chips.

Wild

Wild is the city’s first Cannabis dining experience – but if that’s not your thing, it’s easy to skip and enjoy the rest of the space. Bring your camera and best outfits for a photo at Wild, which is giving Tulum meets Barbiecore.

A Montrose coffee bar and cafe by day, the menu boasts plenty of flavored lattes for the Ugg wearing gals, like their signature Honey Lavender, the fall themed Cinnamon Oat, as well as their classic matcha and chai variations.

There’s also a CBD infused menu of coffee drinks, and Houston’s most Insta-worthy dispensary to the left hand side of the store. Wild seamlessly transitions to an evening bar, with hemp-infused elixirs like the basil-limeade Hanoi Lofi, and lots of their own non-enhanced boozy cocktails.

Where To Eat

Trill Burgers

Hip-Hop fans will know this is the spot of the moment. UGK legend and Houston’s own Bun B co-owns this vibey burger spot which has had lines an hour deep since opening earlier this summer.

There’s also been plenty of celebrity action at Trill Burgers in recent weeks, with visits from Drake, 50 Cent and Ludacris, to name a few. The cheesy OG Burger is melt-in-your-mouth level, and comes served with their perfectly crunchy fries in a combo meal.

Fast food aficionados will also appreciate Trill Burgers’ own custom cola as well as bottled orange soda drunk. As expected, Trill Burgers also retails their own merch boasting the fitting phrase, “Houston Made.”

Navy Blue Seafood

Chef Aaron Bludorn – familiar to many from Netflix’s The Final Table – brings his interpretation of seafood to Houston at his second buzzy restaurant in the city.

The menu at Navy Blue is inspired by the Texas Gulf Coast, with dishes like the Blackened Red Snapper, Seafood Gumbo and the southern inspired biscuits (best ordered for the table). The tableside fish prep is a delightful touch.

Chinatown

Houston is a diverse metropolis, home to one of America’s largest Chinatown’s with cuisine from various parts of Asia including Vietnam, Cambodia and beyond.

Some favourites include the Taiwanese delights at Tao Rice Roll and the fusion Korean mochi corndogs at social media favourite Bing Su.

For the dim sum lovers, Nam Giao – a James Beard nominee – has their own take with a savoury tapioca version. There’s plenty of sweet treats in the neighbourhood too: Hui Lau Shan serves up all things mango, while House of Sweet has the best Indian desserts in town.

POST Houston

One of the coolest hangouts in H-town. POST Houston is housed in a repurposed post office, describing itself as a “hub for culture, food, and recreation.”

The modern design has touches of art deco meets Blade Runner, making this space worth a drop in just for the architecture and cup of joe. The ultra futuristic Post Market food hall has become a downtown destination for its design, vibe and curated collection of the city’s best gourmet bites with flavours from Latin America, West Africa, East Asia, and of course, Texas.

Be sure to peep the events page for upcoming musical performances: Travis Scott pal Don Toliver just performed in the 713 Music Hall.

Le Colonial

Le Colonial’s fusion of French-Vietnamese is some of the best food in the city.

Inspired by the flavours of 1920s Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City), the stunning room also transports diners back to that era with dark woods and romantic floral accents that feel both timeless and elegant.

The Spicy Yellowfin Tuna Tartare was a menu highlight offset with lime infused vinaigrette and avocado, while the Cha Gio consisting of crispy shrimp and pork rolls dipped in chili-lime sauce remain a fan favourite.

The Breakfast Klub

Chicken and waffles, anyone? The Breakfast Klub is an undisputed institution in the city since 2001 – and the best morning grub around. Don’t be alarmed at the long lines, especially on weekends, but as they say online, it’s “worth the wait.”

Other than the chicken and waffle combo, the Katfish & Grits is another local southern fave, alongside the Biskits & Gravy and the Klub’s Benedict. Don’t forget to order a Karmel Makkhiato.

Where To Explore

Nasa Space Center

One of the most iconic tourist spots of Houston. Get an education in space exploration at the Nasa Space Center just outside of the city, where world renowned scientists do space flight training and research, and – every now and then – launch a rocket.

The state of the art 250,000-square-foot educational complex is home to 400 space artifacts, part of which is the largest collection of moon rocks and lunar samples for public view. Exhibits and various public events are also on rotation.

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

The Contemporary Arts Museum is home to rotating exhibitions for modern artists — meaning there’s always something new to see. Housed in a famed steel building nestled in the city’s museum district, the Montrose Ave. destination was designed by award-winning architect Gunnar Birkerts back in 1972. The gift stop is also known to be a destination to find unique and unusual gifts from various artists, along with jewelry and other local goods. Admission is free.

Where To Stay

You can’t beat the downtown convenience of the Marriott Marquis Houston, which is just a 10 minute walk from the Toyota Center – the home of NBA team the Houston Rockets.

The modern property isn’t your usual city hotel, with a resort-like feel thanks to the swanky Altitude Rooftop & Pool. Adults and kids can’t seem to stay out of the Insta-worthy Texas-shaped lazy river, especially during the hot weather – which is also adjacent to a stunning infinity pool and relaxing cabanas.

The pool area doubles to host morning yoga before coffee at the on-property café Texas T or the Gulf Coast inspired brunch at Walker Street Kitchen (our favourite restaurant in the hotel).

Don’t sleep on the Tlayuda de Res (skirt steak, chichilo mole, quesillo, and black beans) at Mexican at Xochi down the hall, helmed by James Beard award-winning chef Hugo Ortega who adds his own Texas twist to Oaxacan cuisine.

The hotel is also home to the luxe Pure Spa, the perfect spot to rejuvenate with a facial, massage or pedicure with views of the city.

Finally, unwind after a day of exploring the city with a cocktail at the gorgeous Cueva — the hotel’s chic lobby bar.

The writer of this article was hosted by the Marriott Marquis Houston.