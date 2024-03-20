Disney names new cruise ship launching in 2025

There’s the Disney Wish, the upcoming Disney Treasure, and now, slightly further down the pipeline, is the Disney Destiny.

Disney Cruise Line unveiled today the name of its third Wish-class cruise ship, the Disney Destiny, which is currently under construction at a shipyard in Germany, and scheduled to enter service in 2025.

Disney Destiny will be Disney Cruise Line’s seventh vessel.

Today’s announcement also coincides with the Disney Destiny reaching the construction milestone of the keel laying ceremony.

Disney Destiny will carry the theme of “Heroes and Villains,” inspired by the Walt Disney Company’s stories, characters, and theme park attractions. Passengers can expect onboard theme spaces, entertainment, and programming based on hit Walt Disney Animation films such as The Lion King, Hercules, and One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

The theme is described as “the dynamic duality of every great Disney story when developing this new ship, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their purpose.”

Like its sister ships of Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, the Disney Destiny will have a gross tonnage of about 144,000 gross tons, measure 1,119 ft for its length, 128 ft for its beam/width, and 221 ft for its height. Its capacity will be up to 4,000 passengers and up to about 1,555 crew.

Disney Wish, the current newest vessel in the fleet, launched in Summer 2022, and it will be followed by the inaugural sailing of the Disney Treasure in December 2024. While the vessels carry extensive similarities, each Wish-themed vessel will also have a range of different dining, entertainment, and programming experiences.

Two new Disney cruise ships will enter service in 2025, with the other vessel being the Disney Adventure, which will be the fleet’s eighth and largest vessel with a gross tonnage of 208,000 gross tons and a capacity for about 6,000 passengers and over 2,000 crew. Disney Adventure will exclusively serve the Asian market, with Singapore as its homeport.

Disney Adventure was previously known as the Global Dream — a partially-built cruise ship owned by the now-defunct Genting Hong Kong cruise line, which went bankrupt in 2022. Disney acquired the vessel in early 2023.

According to the Walt Disney Company’s latest financial report for the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, Disney Cruise Line continues to be a strong performer for the enterprise, continuing a trend of consecutive quarterly financial reports of strong cruise line performance.