7 bucket list things to see and do while in Orlando

You might know Orlando for having some of the most epic theme parks around (more than a dozen of them), but in addition to some of the all-time greats in that category, this Florida city has a lot more to offer visitors in terms of attractions.

From thrilling new Disney resorts to a snazzy space centre, here are seven bucket list things to see and do while in Orlando.

You can’t make an Orlando to-do list without incorporating something Disney-related.

Situated in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort, the 2,265-room Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort is the place to be.

It offers great amenities, restaurants, and even a full-service spa and white sand beach.

If you’re a fan of desserts, you’re in luck! The executive pastry chef here is Laurent Branlard, the only two-time World Pastry Champion.

Why not head to Orlando’s largest indoor attraction for a break from the sunshine during your next visit?

Dezerland Park offers 800,000 sq ft of indoor space, including a $200 million Auto Collection Museum, Bond Museum, Bond, Hello Park, Jump Start, and American Classics.

On top of all of that, you can expect to find Arcade Orlando, Bowling Orlando, Karting Orlando, The Pinball Palace, and more.

A highlight for the foodies out there will certainly be Milk, the house of all-you-can-eat cereal.

It goes without saying that Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom is the bucket list attraction to check out when in Orlando.

Boasting Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Adventureland, and the Wild West in Frontierland, it’s no wonder this spot is the number one theme park destination in the world.

This stop might take all day, as there are 40+ different attractions within the park, including iconic rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain.

Oh also, Aloha Isle in Adventureland — that’s where you get the famous Disney Dole Whip. You’re welcome!

Another can’t-miss while in Orlando: Universal Studios Florida.

This destination offers cutting-edge attractions based on pop-culture icons. Think The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Big Apple in Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the newest attraction at the park, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure is another can’t-miss. This place boasts rides like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster (Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster) and the one-of-a-kind roller coaster: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

For something different, hit up the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which serves as a gateway to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, aka the historical launch site that has been “vital in space exploration efforts since the 1960s.”

In addition to various exhibits, attractions, and interactive experiences like the Path to the Moon, Space Shuttle Atlantis Visit, and a Shuttle Launch experience, guests who head to the complex will enjoy one of the newest additions, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex.

This attraction has been operating in Florida since 1949. Visitors can expect to find alligators and crocodiles, including rare white leucistic alligators, along with other creatures such as parrots, wild cats, and tortoises.

Experience-wise, folks can enjoy the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line, Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure, and of course, a variety of interactive and thrilling animal shows.

Gatorland’s newest attraction is Croc Rock, which offers a “three-in-one adventure” with a climbing wall, swinging bridge, and zipline.

If gators aren’t your thing (we won’t judge), perhaps a bit of shopping would be the best activity for you.

Look no further than The Mall at Millenia. This shopping destination features the latest brands in tech and luxury fashion, from Apple and Gucci to Tiffany & Co. and Rolex.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite via retail therapy (150 stores to explore, to be exact), The Mall at Millenia has seven restaurants for folks to enjoy.

Must-visit dining destinations include crowd favourites like The Cheesecake Factory.

