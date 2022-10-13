Rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton has increased just 8% in a year
As major cities across Canada grapple with skyrocketing rent costs, renters in Edmonton have seen just an 8% increase in rent over the past year.
According to Zumper’s latest Canadian Rent Report, the median price of a one-bedroom in the city hit $1,010 in September, an 8.6% annual increase, while the median price of a two-bedroom rose 8.3% year-over-year to $1,300.
The figures represent monthly increases of 1% and 2.4%, respectively.
Compare that to Vancouver, which remained the most expensive city in the country with the median one-bedroom coming in at $2,500 per month, while two-bedrooms cost an astounding $3,630 per month.
Vancouver has seen a year-over-year rent increase of 17.4% and 25.2%.
Other large increases for single-bedroom pads were found in Victoria at 30.6%, Calgary at 28.7%, and Windsor at 23%.
Out of the 24 cities Zumper collected data in, Edmonton came in at #21. Only Saskatoon, Regina, and St. John’s had lower rent costs.