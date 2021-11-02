EventsChristmasWinter

A massive light festival returns to the Edmonton Valley Zoo next month

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Nov 2 2021, 4:57 pm
A massive light festival returns to the Edmonton Valley Zoo next month
BuildingOurZoo/Twitter

One of the brightest winter events in Edmonton returns next month, as Zoominescence kicks off at the Edmonton Valley Zoo.

The winter festival stages a spectacular exhibition of artistic light installations within the unique setting of the Edmonton Valley Zoo.

In addition to the lights, last year’s Zoominescence featured installations from local artists, ice sculptures, and the opportunity to check out animals at the zoo.

The fest begins on December 3 and runs until January 2, 2022. The event is also a fundraiser for the Valley Zoo Development Society with a portion of proceeds donated to the organization.

Hopeful visitors can enjoy the seasonal event Fridays through Sundays between 4:30 and 9 pm, with additional days added for December 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

It will not run on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

We’ll let you know when tickets go on sale, and you better act fast. Zoominescence tends to sell out fast.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Winter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT