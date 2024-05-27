Just four other Canadian cities are seeing home sales spike like Edmonton

A new real estate report shows that while house prices in Edmonton are well below those in Canada’s other major markets, it’s part of the pack leading the way in home sales and price growth.

According to a new report from Zoocasa, Edmonton and a handful of other Canadian cities are seeing home sales accelerate, while inventory increases are helping to balance conditions in other parts of the country.

Month-over-month sales were up by more than 15% in Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Hamilton-Burlington, and Saint John’s last month, the real estate website writes. As these cities lead the way in home sales, they also do in price gains.

The average benchmark price in April 2024 for a home in Edmonton was $390,200, a 5.5% increase over the same time last year.

However, those in the market for a single-family home will need deeper pockets.