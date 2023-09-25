The Edmonton Police Service is on the hunt for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a stranger early last week.

On Tuesday, September 19, between 3 and 4 pm, it was reported to police that an 11-year-old girl was walking home with her bike in the Fountain Lake neighbourhood (near 43rd Avenue and 33rd Street) when she was pulled into a van by a man and sexually assaulted.

The man then pushed the girl out of the vehicle before fleeing southbound on 34th Street past a 7-Eleven store. She is currently receiving support from the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

The suspect is described as a male between 25 and 35 with a brown or tanned complexion, 5’9″ or 5’10” tall, with dark “prickly” hair. He has a small patch of facial hair under his bottom lip and was wearing a black shirt, dark grey pants, and white sneakers (possibly Nikes) at the time of the attack.

The vehicle is described as a white van with potentially “barn-style” rear doors and tinted windows and may have been parked on the north curb of 43rd Avenue by the community lake.

Residents and business owners in the Fountain Lake/Larkspur area are encouraged to check their home and business video cameras for possible images of the suspect driving in the area between 3 and 5 pm on September 19.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.