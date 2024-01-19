Yanni Gourde facing potential suspension for high hit on Oilers' Ekholm

Yanni Gourde appears set to miss some time after delivering a high hit on Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm last night.

Gourde appeared agitated late in the Seattle Kraken’s 4-2 loss last night, as he took a shot from Connor McDavid that knocked him to the ice. After confronting the Oilers captain for a brief period, Gourde then came flying in on the forecheck and appeared to leave his feet before delivering a high blow to Ekholm.

yanni gourde’s night is done for this hit on mattias ekholm. pic.twitter.com/Q4VPgH45rq — zach (@zjlaing) January 19, 2024

Gourde was given the gate for charging, and it appears he could be in line for even more. This morning, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that he will have a hearing.

Seattle’s Yanni Gourde will have a hearing today for charging Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2024

Ekholm appeared to be stunned for a second after taking the hit, but was able to finish the game. He made it clear afterward that he didn’t think it was a necessary check for Gourde to make.

“I didn’t love the hit, personally,” Ekholm said. “I thought he jumped way too high. I don’t think you should ever jump for a hit, and I think he jumped right at my face. I think I was just the recipient of it, more than anything.”

While Ekholm wasn’t happy about the hit, he and his teammates were thrilled with the result of last night’s outing, as it marked their 12th straight victory. With the two points, they have now jumped ahead of the LA Kings and sit third in the Pacific Division, a feat which few saw possible given the start they had to the season. Next up for them is a game on the road tomorrow night against the Calgary Flames.