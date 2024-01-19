Evander Kane not very chatty after Oilers' 12th straight win

The Edmonton Oilers may have kept their winning streak alive with last night’s win over the Seattle Kraken, but not everyone appeared to be in the best of moods.

Despite the team playing extremely well as of late, Evander Kane has struggled, going pointless in 14 of his last 19 outings. To his defence, he is believed to be battling multiple injuries, and was much better in last night’s win with two assists. When asked what helped aid last night’s performance, he kept it very short.

“Just getting an opportunity,” Kane remarked.

These comments come shortly after an exclusive with Sportsnet’s Marc Spector, where Kane suggested that his role with the Oilers as of late is less than he has ever experienced in his NHL career. It seems as though the 32-year-old isn’t overly pleased with his minutes being recently reduced.

Kane was frustrated with his role early in the season as well. With Jay Woodcroft still behind the bench at the time, he dropped the mitts early in the first period, and in an interview during the intermission remarked, “I didn’t play much in the first period, so I thought might as well get into a fight and take seven or eight minutes in the box.”

That fire seemed to spark Kane, who went on an incredible run afterward with 19 points over the following 16 games. The Oilers will hope that a similar stretch can begin once again, as seemingly everything else is going well right now. They will be back in action tomorrow night at the Saddledome versus the Calgary Flames.