Ex-Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen now a player agent in Finland

Former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen has officially hung up the skates and taken up a new job in hockey.

The 36-year-old goaltender last appeared in the NHL with the Oilers back in the 2021-22 season and has spent the last few years playing with Lugano in the Swiss-A league.

Reports out of Finland indicated that Koskinen was about to retire back in April, but it was finally made official and he has now transitioned to become a player agent in his native Finland.

Finnish news website Ilta Sanomat initially broke the news.

Koskinen was initially drafted 31st overall by the New York Islanders in 2009, though he only appeared in four NHL games on Long Island before he decided to move overseas. After several years bouncing around the KHL and SM-Liiga, the six-foot-seven Finn decided to give the NHL another shot, signing a one-year deal with the Oilers in time for the 2018-19 season.

Halfway through his first year in Edmonton, the team inked Koskinen to a three-year extension. Though he failed to become the team’s de facto starting goaltender during the majority of that contract, losing the playoff reigns to Mike Smith in 2022, the Finnish goaltender did put up some good stats with the Oilers.

In 164 games, Koskinen ended his four-year Edmonton tenure with an 83-59-13 record and a .907 save percentage. Those 83 wins rank sixth all-time in franchise history ahead of Dwayne Roloson (78) and Curtis Joseph (76).