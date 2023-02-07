An Edmonton-area mother was charged with sexual abuse of her toddler

An Edmonton-area toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation and her mother is now facing numerous charges.

The child was rescued on February 4 after an FBI tip detailed alleged “prolific and ongoing sexual abuse of a young child in Alberta.” ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said in a statement officers acted less than 48 hours after receiving the information.

According to police, the abuse was discovered following the arrest of Brian Davis, 30, of Yuba City, California, for offences involving a child under the age of 10.

A search of Davis’ devices revealed he had been in contact with a woman in the Edmonton area via the social media app Kik. Police say the chats depicted “depicted and communicated graphic sexual abuse of the woman’s child.”

The mother, a 35-year-old woman from Strathcona County has been charged with:

Sexual exploitation

Sexual interference

Arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child

Making child pornography

Distribution of child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Possession of child pornography

She was released from custody and is due in court on February 22, 2023, in Sherwood Park. Her name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has received help from support services, including Zebra Center for Child Protection and Edmonton Police Services’ Child at Risk Response Team. Alberta’s Children’s Services is also involved.

The victim’s father has cooperated fully with the investigation and was not aware of the alleged offences.