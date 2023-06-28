6 wingers the Oilers should target in free agency to improve forward depth

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to further improve their roster after a disappointing playoff exit at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Despite losing in the second round, they were very much a Stanley Cup contender, with Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault saying they were the toughest roster his team went up against.

The Oilers are looking to improve on both the blue line and wing this summer, though doing so will be challenging given their salary cap situation. That said, several free agents could be inclined to sign a cheaper deal with the Oilers in hopes of lifting a Stanley Cup at this time next year. Here are BLANK free-agent wingers they should look to sign to solidify their forward depth.

Connor Brown (Washington Capitals)

2022-23 stats : 4 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PTS

: 4 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 PTS Age : 29

: 29 2022-23 cap hit: $3.6 million

After being traded to the Washington Capitals last July, Connor Brown was hoping to make a major impact to cash in as a free agent. Unfortunately, his season was almost non-existent, as a torn ACL limited him to just four games.

Brown is an attractive option for the Oilers because he will likely have to settle for a cheaper deal than he’s worth due to his injury. The 29-year-old recently said it would be awesome to reunite with his former Eerie Otters teammate in Connor McDavid. He also made it clear he views the Oilers as a true Stanley Cup contender.

Max Pacioretty (Carolina Hurricanes)

2022-23 stats : 5 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 PTS

: 5 GP, 3 G, 0 A, 3 PTS Age : 34

: 34 2022-23 cap hit: $7 million

Another player who has been linked to the Oilers is Max Pacioretty, who, like Brown, will be forced to take a lesser deal this summer due to injuries. Pacioretty tore his Achilles before the 2022-23 season started, only to return and have it happen again a short time later.

While there is certainly some concern regarding his status as a player moving forward, he remains very tempting given the offensive abilities he has displayed throughout his 855-game career. In the three seasons before his most recent injuries, he recorded 75 goals and 154 points in 158 games.

Evan Rodrigues (Colorado Avalanche)

2022-23 stats : 69 GP, 16 G, 23 A, 39 PTS

: 69 GP, 16 G, 23 A, 39 PTS Age : 30 in July

: 30 in July 2022-23 cap hit: $2 million

After a career season in 2021-22 which saw him score 19 goals and 43 points, Evan Rodrigues was hoping for a lucrative deal last summer. None came his way, however, forcing him to sign a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

For the second straight season, Rodrigues proved that when given skilled linemates he can produce, as he managed 16 goals and 39 points in 69 outings. While not as big of a name as the two above, he could be a cost-efficient option for the Oilers that could become a bargain if given an opportunity alongside McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Gustav Nyquist (Minnesota Wild)

2022-23 stats : 51 GP, 11 G, 16 A, 27 PTS

: 51 GP, 11 G, 16 A, 27 PTS Age : 34 in September

: 34 in September 2022-23 cap hit: $5.5 million

Another highly talented offensive winger that may be forced to sign a cheaper deal than expected this offseason is Gustav Nyquist. The 33-year-old was forced to miss a good chunk of the season with a shoulder injury but quickly proved upon returning how effective he can still be.

While out with his shoulder injury, Nyquist was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Minnesota Wild. Upon his return, he showed that when playing with a talented roster he can still produce. In three regular-season games with the Wild, he posted a goal and five points, while in the playoffs he managed five assists in six games.

Tomas Tatar (New Jersey Devils)

2022-23 stats : 82 GP, 20 G, 28 A, 48 PTS

: 82 GP, 20 G, 28 A, 48 PTS Age : 32

: 32 2022-23 cap hit: $4.5 million

As far as consistent producers go, Tomas Tatar has been quite underrated for some time. The 32-year-old had another solid season in 2022-23, scoring 20 goals and 48 points in 82 games.

Due in large part to his playoff struggles which saw him score just one goal in 12 games, he will likely be forced to take a pay cut on his next deal, which could play into the Oilers’ hands. As Tatar has shown throughout his career, particularly during his time with the Montreal Canadiens, he can put up big numbers when given top-six minutes.

Max Domi (Dallas Stars)

2022-23 stats : 80 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS

: 80 GP, 20 G, 36 A, 56 PTS Age : 28

: 28 2022-23 cap hit: $3 million

After a 56-point season, it may be safe to assume that Max Domi has earned himself a contract richer than the Oilers can afford to give him. That said, the 28-year-old has often been forced into signing cheaper deals than most expect. If that is the case again, the Oilers would be wise to scoop him up.

Not only is Domi a versatile option who can play up and down the lineup while providing offence, but he is also one of the more agitating players in the league who can bring physicality despite his small stature. He would help the Oilers in a number of ways and could easily surpass his career high of 72 points set back in 2018-19 should he be given a chance to play in a top-six role.