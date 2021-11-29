Where's the cold? Edmonton forecast for November 29 to December 5

We are about to head into December in Edmonton, and the forecast for the week is calling for multiple days above zero. So when will the cold arrive?

According to Environment Canada, the start of the week is trending on the warmer side, until things start to change for the weekend.

Today and tomorrow are expected to reach a high of 4ºC, with a 30% chance of showers forecasted for tomorrow, jumping to a 60% chance in the evening and an overnight low of -2ºC. Be on the lookout for icy roads!

Wednesday reaches just 1ºC with a mix of sun and cloud and a low of -5ºC.

The cooling trend continues into Thursday, with a high of zero and an overnight low of -11ºC, snowballing to daytime highs of -6ºC for Friday, -7ºC for Saturday and -9ºC for Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the current average high is -3ºC while the average low is -12ºC.

With the recent above-average temperatures looking to come to a close for our city, we better appreciate the last few days of warmth.

Besides, things are likely to get much worse, according to a newly released forecast for the 2021/22 winter season in Edmonton.