What's open and closed in Edmonton for the Victoria Day long weekend

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to their services to reflect this.

Most City services will remain open; however, there are adjustments to operating hours in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for Victoria Day long weekend 2022.

You might also like: Budweiser giving free beer to winning city in Flames-Oilers Battle of Alberta

Strathcona County is hiring for so many jobs and some pay up to $115K

A Look Inside: Edmonton River Valley mansion with a nanny room for $4.8M (PHOTOS)

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy this Victoria Day long weekend.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s Victoria Day long weekend showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com.

Where:

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP

Cineplex Manning Town Centre

Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton

Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

West Edmonton Mall Waterpark

The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday, May 23.

West Edmonton Mall Galaxyland

Galaxyland in West Edmonton Mall will be open from 12 pm to 7 pm on Monday, May 23.

City of Edmonton services

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: All City-operated centres will have their operating hours reduced over the long weekend. Check here for specific locations.

Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open for Victoria Day from 9 am to 5 pm.

Edmonton Public Library: Closed on Victoria Day Monday.

Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under the Sunday service schedule on Monday, May 23.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on Monday, May 23. The impound lot will be open from 10 am to 2 pm on Monday, May 23.