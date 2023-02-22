NewsTravel Deals

7 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $150

Feb 22 2023, 6:33 pm
Diego Grandi/Shutterstock │ JeniFoto/Shutterstock

With wind chills plunging to -40°C this week, we’re all searching for an escape from the bone-chilling weather in Edmonton. Luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG that won’t break the bank.

Here are some locations that will have you packing your bags for a decent price, whether you’re dreaming of a few sunnier, warmer days or you’re ready to leave and return when things look a little better.

Palm Springs, California

Dates: February 25
Airline: Flair
Price: $117 one way

San José del Cabo, Mexico

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sue Morris (@suemmo555)

Dates: February 25
Airline: Flair/Swoop
Price: $127 one way

Las Vegas, Nevada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

Dates: February 28
Airline: Swoop
Price: $110 one way

Phoenix, Arizona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: February 28
Airline: Flair
Price: $97 one way

Los Angeles, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: February 26
Airline: Flair
Price: $97 one way

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Dates: February 26
Airline: Swoop
Price: $147 one way

Mazatlán, Mexico

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mazatlan Mexico (@mazatlan_mx)

Dates: February 28
Airline: Swoop
Price: $147 one way

Where would you go? Let us know in the comments.

