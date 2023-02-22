7 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $150
With wind chills plunging to -40°C this week, we’re all searching for an escape from the bone-chilling weather in Edmonton. Luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG that won’t break the bank.
Here are some locations that will have you packing your bags for a decent price, whether you’re dreaming of a few sunnier, warmer days or you’re ready to leave and return when things look a little better.
Palm Springs, California
Dates: February 25
Airline: Flair
Price: $117 one way
San José del Cabo, Mexico
Dates: February 25
Airline: Flair/Swoop
Price: $127 one way
Las Vegas, Nevada
Dates: February 28
Airline: Swoop
Price: $110 one way
Phoenix, Arizona
Dates: February 28
Airline: Flair
Price: $97 one way
Los Angeles, California
Dates: February 26
Airline: Flair
Price: $97 one way
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Dates: February 26
Airline: Swoop
Price: $147 one way
Mazatlán, Mexico
Dates: February 28
Airline: Swoop
Price: $147 one way
