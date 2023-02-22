7 warm destinations you can fly to from Edmonton for under $150

With wind chills plunging to -40°C this week, we’re all searching for an escape from the bone-chilling weather in Edmonton. Luckily there are some stunning, warm destinations to fly to right from YEG that won’t break the bank.

Here are some locations that will have you packing your bags for a decent price, whether you’re dreaming of a few sunnier, warmer days or you’re ready to leave and return when things look a little better.

Palm Springs, California

Dates: February 25

Airline: Flair

Price: $117 one way

San José del Cabo, Mexico

Dates: February 25

Airline: Flair/Swoop

Price: $127 one way

Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: February 28

Airline: Swoop

Price: $110 one way

Phoenix, Arizona

Dates: February 28

Airline: Flair

Price: $97 one way

Los Angeles, California

Dates: February 26

Airline: Flair

Price: $97 one way

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Dates: February 26

Airline: Swoop

Price: $147 one way

Mazatlán, Mexico

Dates: February 28

Airline: Swoop

Price: $147 one way

Where would you go? Let us know in the comments.