Living near a body of water is a huge perk, and this lake house for sale on Lake Wabamun for a cool $1,599,900 is absolutely stunning.

The home was custom-built in 2017 on a beautiful lakeside lot, and it’s less than an hour outside of Edmonton.

It boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including two with full ensuites, across its 4,500 square feet of living space.

Just look at the endless views of the lake from the living room, kitchen and bedrooms. Breathtaking!

All the bedrooms offer south-exposure patio access, perfect for those summer days when you want to greet the sunrise on the lake.

The kitchen has 98 drawers in it, so it’s safe to say there is a ton of storage for all your cooking goods.

It also has more than 80 square feet of counter space, double Koehler faucet sinks, and a six-burner gas stove.

The living room offers a full bar area with a fireplace. Imagine celebrating the holidays in this place. Throw up a tree, pour the eggnog, and it’s a dream!

With its incredible views, the top floor offers 1,500 square feet of finished wide-open space to use as you see fit.

The exterior provides 100 feet of lakefront, a hot tub, and over 500 square feet of patio space.

If you are completely gobsmacked by this place and want to check out more photos of the home, they can be found here.