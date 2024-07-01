Oilers re-sign James Hamblin hours ahead of free agency

The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward James Hamblin to a two-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

Hamblin has become a feel-good story within the Oilers organization. The undrafted 25-year-old was able to suit up for the first 10 games of his NHL career in 2022-23, while playing in 31 this past season. He had one of the most heartwarming moments in the Oilers season when, in November, he scored his first NHL goal and pointed towards the sky in honour of his late mom, who passed away in 2017 after a battle with cancer.

A special moment & a special celebration for James Hamblin. “That’s for you, mom.” 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/GH9u8rLmH3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 18, 2023

Hamblin serves as a nice depth option for the Oilers, as he proved this past season he’s capable of playing long stretches in the NHL whenever called upon. While he likely won’t be penciled into a roster spot heading into training camp, he could find himself being part of the team on opening night should he impress coaching staff in preseason play.