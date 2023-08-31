News

Reports of an explosion followed by vehicle fire in downtown Edmonton (VIDEO)

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 31 2023, 7:47 pm
Reports of an explosion followed by vehicle fire in downtown Edmonton (VIDEO)
Axirr/Reddit

A vehicle fire in downtown Edmonton scorched the side of a nearby building after several people reported hearing an explosion Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said that they received a call about an explosion in a vehicle at 100 Avenue and 112th Street at 11:29 am.

Six units were called, with the first truck arriving on the scene at 11:30 am.

The fire was declared out at 12:45 pm and was limited to the vehicle and exterior of the nearby apartment building, EFRS said. As a precaution, people were evacuated from the building during the fire. Nobody was injured.

The fire caught the attention of many Thursday morning, and video on X (formerly Twitter) shows smoke filling the air above.

 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.