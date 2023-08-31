Reports of an explosion followed by vehicle fire in downtown Edmonton (VIDEO)
A vehicle fire in downtown Edmonton scorched the side of a nearby building after several people reported hearing an explosion Thursday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said that they received a call about an explosion in a vehicle at 100 Avenue and 112th Street at 11:29 am.
Six units were called, with the first truck arriving on the scene at 11:30 am.
The EFRS is on scene of a vehicle fire and structure fire following reports of an explosion near 112ST & 100AVE. Upon arriving on scene, fire crews reported a vehicle fully involved with fire spreading to a nearby multi residential structure. #yeg #yegfire #yegtraffic
— Radioyeg – Scanner Radio (@RadioYeg) August 31, 2023
The fire was declared out at 12:45 pm and was limited to the vehicle and exterior of the nearby apartment building, EFRS said. As a precaution, people were evacuated from the building during the fire. Nobody was injured.
The fire caught the attention of many Thursday morning, and video on X (formerly Twitter) shows smoke filling the air above.
Something’s on fire in #yegdt. Anyone know what’s happening? pic.twitter.com/UUrRAcyvBq
— Stephen Yu (@stephenyu_) August 31, 2023
Looks like an HVAC truck exploded behind the apartments south of Jasper Ave and 112 street. @EdmontonFire showed up within minutes. #yeg pic.twitter.com/WcC2jXJhB6
— Rainyfool (@Rainyfool) August 31, 2023