Reports of an explosion followed by vehicle fire in downtown Edmonton (VIDEO)

A vehicle fire in downtown Edmonton scorched the side of a nearby building after several people reported hearing an explosion Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said that they received a call about an explosion in a vehicle at 100 Avenue and 112th Street at 11:29 am.

Six units were called, with the first truck arriving on the scene at 11:30 am.

The EFRS is on scene of a vehicle fire and structure fire following reports of an explosion near 112ST & 100AVE. Upon arriving on scene, fire crews reported a vehicle fully involved with fire spreading to a nearby multi residential structure. #yeg #yegfire #yegtraffic — Radioyeg – Scanner Radio (@RadioYeg) August 31, 2023

The fire was declared out at 12:45 pm and was limited to the vehicle and exterior of the nearby apartment building, EFRS said. As a precaution, people were evacuated from the building during the fire. Nobody was injured.

You might also like: Man randomly stabbed while walking to his vehicle in northeast Edmonton

15 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this long weekend: September 1 to 4

World-famous Korean bakery chain opening Edmonton's first-ever location next week

The fire caught the attention of many Thursday morning, and video on X (formerly Twitter) shows smoke filling the air above.