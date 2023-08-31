Man randomly stabbed while walking to his vehicle in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a man was reportedly stabbed by an unknown perpetrator while he was walking to his vehicle earlier this month.

EPS sent out a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday afternoon detailing the stabbing that occurred on August 14.

Police say officers responded to the stabbing at 33 Street and 116A Avenue at around 4:30 pm, where a man reported he was stabbed by a man he didn’t know while walking to his vehicle.

He was treated by EMS & transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police continue to investigate the incident.