Vegas snubbed Draisaitl in three stars after four-goal game

The Oilers may have lost Game 1 to the Vegas Golden Knights, but just about everyone would agree that Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl’s explosive four-goal performance was the highlight of the night — everyone except Vegas media, that is.

While a plain old hat trick night would usually constitute a player being named the first star of the game, the good people at T-Mobile Arena were not impressed with Draisaitl’s dominant one-man show.

In fact, the three stars of the evening, as selected by members of the Golden Knights media, were as follows:

Ivan Barbashev (2G 0A) Chandler Stephenson (1 G 0A) Mark Stone (1G 1A)

For those who are counting, all three of them together make up Draisaitl’s goal total.

To add insult to injury, the Golden Knights’ Twitter account even disrespected the German centre on Twitter, referring to him as “one guy” when he scored his fourth of the night.

their one guy scored again to make it 5-4 — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 4, 2023

The social media team followed that remark up with another shot at the Oilers, writing, “At least their one guy is going to get an A on the group project.”

at least their one guy is going to get an A on the group project 😜 — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 4, 2023

Draisaitl became the first Oilers player to score four goals in a postseason game since Jarri Kurri did so in 1987. Now averaging 1.68 playoff points per game, he currently leads all NHLers with 11 playoff goals in seven games.

Despite the impressive achievement, Draisaitl’s night was soured, not by the home team’s chirps and snubs, but by the loss itself.

“Overall, we just weren’t good enough. It’s not even close to how we play,” Draisaitl explained to reporters after the game.

When asked if he took any joy in scoring four goals, the German centre simply said “no.”

Edmonton will try to tie things up in Game 2 of the series, which will go down in Vegas on Saturday at 5 pm MT.