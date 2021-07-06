EventsSummer

Mesmerizing Van Gogh experience opens in Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Jul 6 2021, 9:40 am
Mesmerizing Van Gogh experience opens in Edmonton
Imagine Van Gogh (Imagine Van Gogh)

Edmonton has been coated with an exhibition of works of art by iconic painter Vincent Van Gogh.

The Imagine Van Gogh exhibit introduces a new way to experience old favourites like “Sunflowers,” “The Starry Night,” and a number of the Dutch artist’s self-portraits.

 

The immersive exhibit has been seen by people across Europe, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Montreal.

Edmontonians were set to see the colourful exhibit this spring; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

Discover more than 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings, including some of his most famous works, created between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles, and Auvers-sur-Oise.

 

“Wander amongst giant projections of the artist’s paintings,” describes Imagine Van Gogh’s website, “[and be] swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour.”

Imagine Van Gogh

When: July 6 to September 5, 2021.
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)
Tickets: All tickets must be purchased online here

