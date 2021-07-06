Mesmerizing Van Gogh experience opens in Edmonton

Edmonton has been coated with an exhibition of works of art by iconic painter Vincent Van Gogh.

The Imagine Van Gogh exhibit introduces a new way to experience old favourites like “Sunflowers,” “The Starry Night,” and a number of the Dutch artist’s self-portraits.

The immersive exhibit has been seen by people across Europe, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Montreal.

Edmontonians were set to see the colourful exhibit this spring; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

Discover more than 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings, including some of his most famous works, created between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles, and Auvers-sur-Oise.

“Wander amongst giant projections of the artist’s paintings,” describes Imagine Van Gogh’s website, “[and be] swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour.”

When: July 6 to September 5, 2021.

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)

Tickets: All tickets must be purchased online here