Mesmerizing Van Gogh experience opens in Edmonton
Edmonton has been coated with an exhibition of works of art by iconic painter Vincent Van Gogh.
The Imagine Van Gogh exhibit introduces a new way to experience old favourites like “Sunflowers,” “The Starry Night,” and a number of the Dutch artist’s self-portraits.
The immersive exhibit has been seen by people across Europe, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Montreal.
Edmontonians were set to see the colourful exhibit this spring; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.
Discover more than 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings, including some of his most famous works, created between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles, and Auvers-sur-Oise.
“Wander amongst giant projections of the artist’s paintings,” describes Imagine Van Gogh’s website, “[and be] swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour.”
Imagine Van Gogh
When: July 6 to September 5, 2021.
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)
Tickets: All tickets must be purchased online here