The Southeast Valley Line LRT in Edmonton will finally open this fall

An opening date for the Edmonton Valley Line Southeast LRT is finally closer to reality after TransEd announced that the line is set to open this fall.

Line-wide train testing has resumed after faulty cables were identified along the line, leading to a pause over the summer while about 140 kilometres of signalling cable was replaced.

This was done in order to “improve long-term system reliability,” TransEd wrote in a statement.

“Replacement of the cables over the past nine weeks ensures the system will operate safely and reliably over the next 30 years,” said Dallas Lindskoog, TransEd spokesperson.

Over the next few weeks, expect to see trains operating along the line, mimicking regular passenger service. More information about the LRT line’s opening will be available once TransEd can demonstrate the Valley Line Southeast LRT is ready to open.

During the cable replacements, TransEd continued to finalize and submit documentation for review by certifiers as required for the line to open. An opening date is yet to be announced.

“We continue to work closely with the City and more information about the opening date this fall will be provided as final testing and independent certification nears completion,” TransEd said.

The 14-kilometre Valley Line Southeast LRT was initially scheduled to open in December 2020. It was then pushed back to 2021, then 2022, when the opening date was pushed back again due to cracks found in multiple concrete beams along the line.