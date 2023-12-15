Edmonton radio hosts just snagged some prestigious national awards

Edmonton radio hosts had a strong showing at a recent broadcast awards ceremony, and we’re not surprised to see these charismatic personalities being lauded for their work this past year.

Broadcast Dialogue, a publication dedicated to Canada’s broadcast industry, held its annual awards ceremony yesterday, and three Edmonton hosts cleaned up in the Best Host (Music) categories.

Lauren Hunter of Sonic 102.9 took the Best On-Air Solo Host (Major Market) title, while the Best On-Air Team (Major Market) went to Ryder and Lisa of Play 107.

Ryder and Lisa

Ryder and Lisa are known for their quick wit and wild stunts, often in support of a good cause. In June, after the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society’s (AARCS) North Haven location was robbed, the pair sprung into action, with Ryder winding up with a tattoo of Lisa’s dog.

Ryder and Lisa hatched a plan to offset some of these costs for the animal organization. For $2,500, Ryder would get Stanley, Lisa’s dog, tattooed on him. For $5,000, Ryder would let Lisa take the gun and tattoo her dog on Ryder.

It didn’t take long for them to surpass their goal; within an hour of pitching the fundraiser to listeners, the two had hit the $5,000 mark. The following day, a total of $8,752 had been raised for AARCS.

“They’re such a great organization, and they do so much for vulnerable animals. You know, the dollars stolen from an organization like that. I mean, those that are truly affected, at the end of the day, it comes back to the animals,” Ryder told Daily Hive.

Lauren Hunter

Sonic 102.9 wrote in a post to Facebook that Lauren Hunter was the “well-deserved” winner of the solo award.

Hunter is also well-known for wild stunts, some of which have gone viral online. Earlier this year, she made headlines for organizing the Gathering of the Devons in Devon, Alberta, where more than 100 people named Devon took part. Additionally, her Halloween costumes are something Edmontonians look forward to each year.

Hunter dressed as a massive fridge this Halloween, taking aim at the sky-high cost of groceries (because, let’s be real, the prices at the grocery store are very spooky!).

Both awards are well-deserved, and we’re so lucky to have these fantastic radio hosts in Edmonton to keep us entertained throughout the day!