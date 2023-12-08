The University of Alberta just jumped 90 spots in a notable global ranking

The University of Alberta is in the top 30 schools globally when it comes to sustainability, according to a new international ranking that looks at various factors.

QS Top Universities released its 2024 world sustainability rankings, and the University of Alberta came in 28th place worldwide. The U of A moved up a staggering 90 places from its rank of 118th last year.

The University of Alberta is now fifth in Canada for sustainability, up from 10th place last year. U of A also ranked ahead of several Ivy League schools, including Yale University, Harvard University and Cornell University.

“These impressive results affirm the U of A’s leadership and excellence as we work collaboratively on a global scale to advance a more sustainable world,” said Bill Flanagan, University of Alberta president and vice-chancellor.

For its 2024 sustainability rankings, QS updated its methodology based on nine key indicators grouped into three areas: environmental impact (worth 45%), social impact (45%), and governance, accounting for 10% of the total score.

The University cites several recent examples of its strength in energy and sustainability research, including integrating geothermal energy and carbon capture and storage, researching financial and environmental benefits of hydrogen-natural gas blends to heat homes, testing methods to increase mining yields while removing CO2 from the atmosphere, and turning biowaste into jet fuel.

Canada’s universities performed extremely well on this year’s ranking, with the University of Toronto ranking first overall.

In addition, the University of British Columbia, Western University, and McGill University all made the top 30 globally.

The University of Calgary and Waterloo University tied for 68th place worldwide.