5 of the wildest, most unique pizzas you can get in Edmonton
Give us a classic pepperoni or margherita pizza any day of the week and we’re happy.
Sometimes though, our curiosity – and pursuit of culinary innovation – gets the better of us, and we go looking for weirdo pizzas – the ones with oddball toppings, strange flavour combinations, or the pies done in styles less commonly found here in Edmonton.
The unique pizzas of the world deserve some time in the spotlight, after all.
From peaches and cream-inspired pizzas to sandwich toppings, these are the wildest pies we’ve seen slinging in the city.
Burger, She Wrote
Serving Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, High Dough provides a uniquely delicious type of pie that gives a one-of-a-kind experience in YEG.
We could have gone with any of them, but the very popular cheeseburger-inspired pie seems like a great choice, made with seasoned ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, secret sauce, cheddar, mozza, and a dill pickle on each slice.
Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton
Reuben and Fries
Of course, we had to include this wild one created in honour of the popular Reuben sandwich.
This pie is made with a garlic aioli base and topped with Montreal smoked meat, nugget potatoes, sauerkraut, Dijon mustard, green onion, and aged cheddar.
Address: 11965 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Deep State Donair Deluxe
This one is based on the classic late-night Edmonton go-to favourite — the Athena Donair.
It’s made with red onion, banana peppers, cheddar, fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce, and crumbled feta, drizzled with the house-made Campio Donair Sauce.
Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Korean Stirfry
With a name like Pink Gorilla, you know there will be some unique vibes to the menu.
There are plenty of wild creations here, but the Korean Stiryfry, made with spicy sesame, house-made bulgogi beef, rosemary mushroom, and chow mein noodles, is amazing.
Address: 7018 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Peaches and Cream
The wildest pizza at this romantic spot is probably the Peaches and Cream, topped with a sweet peach compote, gorgonzola blue cheese, roasted corn, sweet balsamic reduction, pickled red onion, and finished with fresh arugula.
Address: 2812 James Mowatt Trail SW, Edmonton
With files from Daryn Wright