5 of the wildest, most unique pizzas you can get in Edmonton

Give us a classic pepperoni or margherita pizza any day of the week and we’re happy.

Sometimes though, our curiosity – and pursuit of culinary innovation – gets the better of us, and we go looking for weirdo pizzas – the ones with oddball toppings, strange flavour combinations, or the pies done in styles less commonly found here in Edmonton.

The unique pizzas of the world deserve some time in the spotlight, after all.

From peaches and cream-inspired pizzas to sandwich toppings, these are the wildest pies we’ve seen slinging in the city.

Burger, She Wrote

High Dough

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Dough (@thehighdough)

Serving Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, High Dough provides a uniquely delicious type of pie that gives a one-of-a-kind experience in YEG.

We could have gone with any of them, but the very popular cheeseburger-inspired pie seems like a great choice, made with seasoned ground beef, bacon, onion, tomato, secret sauce, cheddar, mozza, and a dill pickle on each slice.

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

Reuben and Fries

Birch & Bear Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birch & Bear Pizza (@birchandbearpizza)

Of course, we had to include this wild one created in honour of the popular Reuben sandwich.

This pie is made with a garlic aioli base and topped with Montreal smoked meat, nugget potatoes, sauerkraut, Dijon mustard, green onion, and aged cheddar.

Address: 11965 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Deep State Donair Deluxe

Campio Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campio Brewing Co. (@campiobrewing)

This one is based on the classic late-night Edmonton go-to favourite — the Athena Donair.

It’s made with red onion, banana peppers, cheddar, fresh tomato, iceberg lettuce, and crumbled feta, drizzled with the house-made Campio Donair Sauce.

Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Korean Stirfry

Pink Gorilla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pink Gorilla (@pinkgorillayeg)

With a name like Pink Gorilla, you know there will be some unique vibes to the menu.

There are plenty of wild creations here, but the Korean Stiryfry, made with spicy sesame, house-made bulgogi beef, rosemary mushroom, and chow mein noodles, is amazing.

Address: 7018 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Peaches and Cream

LOVEPIZZA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVEPIZZA (@lovepizza_yeg)

The wildest pizza at this romantic spot is probably the Peaches and Cream, topped with a sweet peach compote, gorgonzola blue cheese, roasted corn, sweet balsamic reduction, pickled red onion, and finished with fresh arugula.

Address: 2812 James Mowatt Trail SW, Edmonton

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright