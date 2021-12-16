A massive new Under Armour store has opened in West Edmonton Mall

Get ready to get your shop on. A new massive Under Armour store has opened its doors in West Edmonton Mall.

The store in WEM is more than 6,800 square feet in size, which is suitable. Huge store for a huge mall, right?

It’s also just the second store in Canada to be designated a Brand House location.

The only other Brand House in the country is located in Easton Centre in Toronto, which opened in October 2019.

What is the difference between Brand Houses and Factory Houses? Here’s a breakdown:

Brand House

Stocks the newest UA products and technologies

Stock items exclusive to a Brand House

Carries signature lines like Curry and Project Rock

Factory House

Similar to an outlet

Not the newest gear

Does not stock signature gear

Stock older products that are still popular

Stock product that is leftover from distribution houses

Consistent sales of 40-50% off

Often take inventory that does not sell at retail stores like Sport Chek

There are two Factory House locations in Alberta, one in Edmonton and one just outside Calgary at Crossiron Mills.

Under Armour West Edmonton Mall

Address: 8882 170 Street NW L215 (Located on the 2nd Floor, Phase II)