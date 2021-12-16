A massive new Under Armour store has opened in West Edmonton Mall

Get ready to get your shop on. A new massive Under Armour store has opened its doors in West Edmonton Mall.
The store in WEM is more than 6,800 square feet in size, which is suitable. Huge store for a huge mall, right?
It’s also just the second store in Canada to be designated a Brand House location.
The only other Brand House in the country is located in Easton Centre in Toronto, which opened in October 2019.
What is the difference between Brand Houses and Factory Houses? Here’s a breakdown:
Brand House
- Stocks the newest UA products and technologies
- Stock items exclusive to a Brand House
- Carries signature lines like Curry and Project Rock
Factory House
- Similar to an outlet
- Not the newest gear
- Does not stock signature gear
- Stock older products that are still popular
- Stock product that is leftover from distribution houses
- Consistent sales of 40-50% off
- Often take inventory that does not sell at retail stores like Sport Chek
There are two Factory House locations in Alberta, one in Edmonton and one just outside Calgary at Crossiron Mills.
Under Armour West Edmonton Mall
Address: 8882 170 Street NW L215 (Located on the 2nd Floor, Phase II)