7 New Year's Eve parties to check out in Edmonton

After a year filled with ups and downs, we’re looking for nothing more than to end 2021 on a positive note. Here are some New Year’s Eve parties to check out in Edmonton.

Don’t settle for a night of Netflix, cheap wine, and the company of your cat — a night of excitement and adventure in Edmonton awaits.

Hit up a staple on Whyte Avenue as Beercade hosts its New Year’s Eve party. VIP tickets are available for priority entry all evening and two pre-paid beverages, too. Delicious!

When: December 31 at 7 pm

Where: 10544 82 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton

Tickets: $22-$54, tickets can be found here

Dance into 2022 at this New Year’s Eve costume dance party at Evolution Wonderlounge. Doors open at 9, and the party lasts well past midnight as you welcome the new year.

When: December 31 at 9 pm

Where: 10220 103 Street NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $16-$52, tickets can be found here

New Year’s Eve at the Canadian Brewhouse

With two options to choose from, the Canadian Brewhouse is the place to be for New Year’s Eve fun. Get in at 6 pm with their Surf ‘N’ Turf Dinner, or wait until 9 pm for general admission to the festivities.

When: December 31 at 6 pm

Where: Various locations

Tickets: $23-$56, tickets can be found here

Say see ya to 2021 with a four-course, chef-inspired set menu, or join them for the Countdown Party to celebrate the start of a new year. Both include party favours, a champagne toast at midnight, and a banging good time.

When: December 31 at 6:30 pm

Where: 10013 101A Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $22-$80, tickets can be found here

Come get your groove on and ring in 2022 at SOHO’s Studio 54 Disco Dance Party! Featuring great DJ’s, complimentary champagne and party favours, the mirror ball will be spinning, the tunes pumping, and the drinks flowing. Dress in your ’70s and ’80s finest and party like it’s 1979! Can you dig it?

When: December 31 at 8 pm

Where: 11454 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Tickets: $11-$32, tickets can be found here

Spend the last hours of 2021 to the tunes of Junior Brown and welcome 2022 at The Bower with your friends and loved ones.

When: December 31 at 8 pm

Where: 10538 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Tickets: $25, tickets can be found here

Ring in 2022 with other molls and dolls as we celebrate the turn of the year by going back to New Year’s Eve 1923 at the Glitterby’s Mansion. There will be gangsters, flappers, chippies and of course…murder. The suspense!

When: December 31 at 6 pm

Where: 10538 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Tickets: $128, tickets can be found here