Sun time: Roundtrip flights from Edmonton to Florida are $378 right now

Ready to cash in on that trip for some fun in the Florida sun AND save a bunch of money at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Edmonton to Orlando, Florida, for $378 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is at least $219 more.

You can visit Universal Studios Florida and Magic Kingdom Park, wander through Discovery Cove, EPCOT, and, of course, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

WestJet’s $378 offering seems to be the best one available in both price and time, with other flight options coming up at $419 and $512 roundtrip.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Orlando (MCO). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be at the end of September.

The lowest price we found was $378 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing September 30, returning October 7

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!