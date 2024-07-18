Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

A landlord's dream: 28-townhouse complex in Edmonton is selling for $9.7M

Jul 18 2024, 7:00 pm
If you are looking at making some serious bucks as a landlord in Edmonton, a 28-townhouse complex is up for grabs for a cool $9,744,000.

Located at 2908 151st Avenue NW, the property is in the northside neighbourhood of Kirkness and is nestled on 1.53 acres of land.

The complex consists of 24 three-bedroom units and four four-bedroom units, with each unit containing 2.5 baths, three appliances, an ensuite washer and dryer, and a double attached garage.

“Easy to rent. Tenants pay for own utilities,” its listing touts, adding that it is close to shopping, easy access to Anthony Henday Clairview and can bring with it an annual income over $600,000.

