This $5.6M property on 30 acres in Edmonton has seen a $700K price drop

Jul 13 2024, 3:00 pm
Kevin Weitzel

It will cost you a pretty penny, but you could be the proud owner of a stunning waterfront home on 30 acres of land right in the City of Edmonton.

This massive property, located at 1730 Ellerslie Road SW, is currently listed on the market for $5,900,000. While that may sound steep, it’s a bargain compared to when it was originally listed for $6,600,000.

Kevin Weitzel

“Enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the water while the birds sing and go for a paddle, canoe, or kayak off your private dock in the summer, and clear your own ice rink or go tobogganing during the winter months,” said the real estate listing.

Kevin Weitzel

Featuring six bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home incorporates many of the property’s natural features into the building. It has floor-to-ceiling windows in a stunning A-frame design that look out to the water.

Kevin Weitzel

Every day would feel like you were waking up at a retreat; it’s honestly wild to think that this is within city limits.

Kevin Weitzel

The three acres surrounding the home are treed and beautifully landscaped with a fire pit, a dock, and a pond. The remainder of the property is currently the site of a tree farm.

Kevin Weitzel

“The 1,400 sq ft walkout basement is a replica of the main floor with huge floor-to-ceiling lakefront windows and in-floor heating. The separate entrance would be conducive to creating a full suite or another private living space.”

Kevin Weitzel

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront lake living in the heart of the city.”

You would really get the best of both worlds at this address. With easy access to Anthony Henday Drive and Ellerslie Road, all of the amenities of a major city are right at your fingertips.

Kevin Weitzel

Although the home is stunning, you’re certainly paying a premium to have so much land available to you.

Would you buy this property?

