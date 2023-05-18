Tony Roma's: Well-known restaurant chain opens new Edmonton location

Tony Roma’s – a full-service, casual dining family restaurant famous for its ribs – is about to open a brand-new Edmonton location.

The well-known international restaurant chain will open its newest location just 1.5 kilometres north of the West Edmonton Mall on May 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Roma’s Official (@tonyromasofficial)

In addition to those mouth-watering ribs, Tony Roma’s serves a wide variety of burgers, steaks, seafood, chicken, cocktails, and more.

You might also like: Inside a popular Edmonton spot that made the Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants list

Adorable new specialty coffee shop just opened in Edmonton

20 exceptional places to drink in Edmonton

Its starters are just as spectacular, featuring the world-famous onion leaf, the flavourful Kickin’ Shrimp, and Tony’s Rings & Things Sampler for the undecided.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Roma’s Official (@tonyromasofficial)

“With over 100 family restaurant locations on five continents, Tony Roma’s is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry,” Tony Roma’s website reads.

“Powered by fun, freedom, and sauce, Tony Roma’s has celebrated over 50 years of business!”

Once it opens on May 30, the 100th Avenue location will become one of two Tony Roma’s operating in Edmonton.

We sure can’t wait to get our hands on those ribs.

Tony Roma’s

Opening May 30

Address: 17115 100th Avenue NW

Website