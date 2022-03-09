A fully immersive Monet exhibit is coming to Edmonton this summer

A new immersive exhibit is coming to Edmonton this summer from the same company that brought the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit to town.

Edmonton will be coated with the works of Charles Monet, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

You might also like: 10 bucket-list camping spots you have to check out in Alberta this summer

17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

A Look Inside: A rustic $4.3M home just off the shores of Sylvan Lake (PHOTOS)

Previously it was announced it would be opening “sometime this summer,” and will now officially begin on June 9.

So mark your calendars; Edmonton is one of three cities in Canada to get this exhibition this year, alongside stops in Montreal and Ottawa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Monet (@imagine_monet)

The Imagine Monet exhibit will allow visitors to get up close and personal with the artist’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings, showcasing 200 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism, including the Water Lilies series, Impression, Sunrise, and Poppies.

Monet’s stunning imagery spills every surface of the exhibition, from floor to ceiling, practically inviting guests right inside the paintings themselves. This experience of the senses is rounded out by the transition of the paintings set to the rhythm of an original score.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Monet (@imagine_monet)

Producers of Imagine Monet have successfully toured immersive experiences around the globe, including Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold millions of tickets, becoming one of the most popular exhibitions travelling the world.

When: Opens June 9

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre

Price: $TBD, register for tickets online