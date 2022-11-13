8 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: November 14 to 20

Thankfully, this week in Edmonton is shaping up to be not nearly as brisk as last week, so let’s get out there and celebrate that with some things to do.

From a couple of Oilers games at Rogers Place to spending some time at Elk Island, check out these eight things to do this fine week in November.

What: There’s not just one but TWO games on tap for the Edmonton Oilers this week at Rogers Place. The boys in blue face off against the Kings on Wednesday and then Vegas on Saturday. Let’s gooooo!

When: November 16 and 19

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $110 to $694; tickets can be found here

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here

Visit a cozy coffee shop

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here