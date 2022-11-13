EventsWinter

8 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: November 14 to 20

Nov 13 2022, 11:56 am
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Thankfully, this week in Edmonton is shaping up to be not nearly as brisk as last week, so let’s get out there and celebrate that with some things to do.

From a couple of Oilers games at Rogers Place to spending some time at Elk Island, check out these eight things to do this fine week in November.

Check out an Oilers game

McDavid Oilers

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

What: There’s not just one but TWO games on tap for the Edmonton Oilers this week at Rogers Place. The boys in blue face off against the Kings on Wednesday and then Vegas on Saturday. Let’s gooooo!

When: November 16 and 19 
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $110 to $694; tickets can be found here

Go skating at the new rink in the ICE District

ICE district rink

Supplied

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Where: ICE District Plaza
Cost: Free

Art Gallery of Alberta

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online

Go on a Haunted Tour

Ghost Tours

Edmonton Ghost Tours

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30
Where: Various locations
Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here

Visit a cozy coffee shop

Fall coffee Edmonton

square1coffee/Instagram

What: As pumpkin spice everything rolls out and we welcome fall, there are plenty of cozy coffee shops to visit in Edmonton. Nothing beats a chilly fall day spent with a good cup of coffee in a gorgeous coffee shop!

Where: Various locations

Elk Island National Park

Muriel Lasure/Shutterstock

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan 
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

Check out the Royal Alberta Museum

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
