13 of the best things to do this week in Edmonton: September 19 to 25

It’s a chilly start to the week in YEG, but there are plenty of fire things to do to make the most of your work week in Edmonton.

From an iconic band taking up Rogers Place Arena to some rodeo fun, here’s a bunch of things you can check out this week.

What: As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. Why not see them in Edmonton at Rogers Place Arena — good tunes performed by legends? Yes, please!

When: September 20

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $83 to $464, purchase online

What: Cheer on FC Edmonton as it welcomes Forge FC to Clarke Stadium. If you are itching to catch a game you better go to this one — it sure is starting to get cold some evenings!

When: September 25

Where: Clarke Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15 to $40; tickets can be found here

What: The best rodeo athletes from across North America will descend upon the Edmonton EXPO Centre at one of the last stops of the season before the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Giddy up!

When: September 23 to 24

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118 Avenue, Edmonton

Cost: Starting at $50, tickets can be found here

You might also like: Here's what's open and closed in Edmonton for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

A Look Inside: Alberta mansion built 72 years ago for $5.85M (PHOTOS)

Fall things you can do in Edmonton for $20 or less

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Get ready to wander around and maybe get a little lost! For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall. Each year brings with it a new design, with this season paying homage to the Edmonton Elks.

When: Now to October 16, 2022

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: The leaves are starting to change in our massive River Valley, so get out and enjoy the outdoors in Edmonton! Work up a sweat after work by running some stairs, we are so lucky to have various spots to run them, so let’s get to work!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Ditch work early on Fridays for some street food, beer, cocktails, games, and live music with your friends and coworkers as ICE District Plaza is transformed into downtown Edmonton’s largest licensed patio.

When: July 8 to September 23

Where: ICE District Plaza – 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snow Valley Edmonton (@snowvalleyski)

What: With over 100 elements on the structure, there is something for everyone! Crawl, climb, swing, and step your way through locally themed elements up to 15 metres high, including the rainbow wall, ski bridge, swinging picnic table, and tons of other challenges!

When: Thursday to Friday, 5 to 9 pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm

Where: 3204 Rainbow Valley Road

Cost: $37 to $46; tickets can be found here

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location — Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Alberta Museum (@royal_alberta_museum)

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening. An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at. Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85