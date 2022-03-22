Real EstateUrbanized

These tiny homes in and around Edmonton are for sale for under $70,000

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Mar 22 2022, 9:13 pm
These tiny homes in and around Edmonton are for sale for under $70,000
Tiny House Listings Canada

Edmonton already has one of the lowest rental markets in the country, however, if you are looking for small living, tiny homes are the way to go.

So if you’re tired of paying sky-high rent for your tiny space in the sky or are looking to downsize, then you might want to consider tiny living.

These homes allow you to go off-grid (goodbye condo maintenance fees and large spaces to always clean), and many are transportable, so you can choose the view you want to wake up to in the morning.

Keep in mind, though, permits for tiny dwellings vary by area, and, just like in the city, you’ll need someplace to park. Here are some tiny homes currently on sale near Edmonton with prices as low as $15,500.

Tiny House on Wheels

 

Tiny House Listings Canada

Tiny House Listings Canada

Location: Edmonton
Bathrooms: One
Beds: Two
Cost: $62,900

Perks include a full bath including a soaker tub. It has a Murphy bed to maximize space, a full kitchen and dining area with built-in bench storage.

Custom built tiny house

Tiny House Listings Canada

tiny homes Edmonton

Tiny House Listings Canada

Location: Strathcona County
Bathrooms: One
Beds: Two
Cost: $65,000

Perks include a full-sized closet, full kitchen, office space, and a fold-down deck with hanging hammock chairs.

Cabin Tiny House

tiny homes Edmonton

Tiny House Listings Canada

Tiny House Listings Canada

Location: Vegas
Bathrooms: One
Beds: Two
Cost: $42,000

Perks include a detachable front deck and it’s built on skids for easier transport.

Tiny house shipping container

tiny homes Edmonton

Kijiji

Kijiji

Location: Alder Flats
Bathrooms: One
Beds: One 
Cost: $15,500

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT