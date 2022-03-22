These tiny homes in and around Edmonton are for sale for under $70,000
Edmonton already has one of the lowest rental markets in the country, however, if you are looking for small living, tiny homes are the way to go.
So if you’re tired of paying sky-high rent for your tiny space in the sky or are looking to downsize, then you might want to consider tiny living.
These homes allow you to go off-grid (goodbye condo maintenance fees and large spaces to always clean), and many are transportable, so you can choose the view you want to wake up to in the morning.
Keep in mind, though, permits for tiny dwellings vary by area, and, just like in the city, you’ll need someplace to park. Here are some tiny homes currently on sale near Edmonton with prices as low as $15,500.
Tiny House on Wheels
Location: Edmonton
Bathrooms: One
Beds: Two
Cost: $62,900
Perks include a full bath including a soaker tub. It has a Murphy bed to maximize space, a full kitchen and dining area with built-in bench storage.
Custom built tiny house
Location: Strathcona County
Bathrooms: One
Beds: Two
Cost: $65,000
Perks include a full-sized closet, full kitchen, office space, and a fold-down deck with hanging hammock chairs.
Cabin Tiny House
Location: Vegas
Bathrooms: One
Beds: Two
Cost: $42,000
Perks include a detachable front deck and it’s built on skids for easier transport.
Tiny house shipping container
Location: Alder Flats
Bathrooms: One
Beds: One
Cost: $15,500