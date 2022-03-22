These tiny homes in and around Edmonton are for sale for under $70,000

Edmonton already has one of the lowest rental markets in the country, however, if you are looking for small living, tiny homes are the way to go.

So if you’re tired of paying sky-high rent for your tiny space in the sky or are looking to downsize, then you might want to consider tiny living.

These homes allow you to go off-grid (goodbye condo maintenance fees and large spaces to always clean), and many are transportable, so you can choose the view you want to wake up to in the morning.

Keep in mind, though, permits for tiny dwellings vary by area, and, just like in the city, you’ll need someplace to park. Here are some tiny homes currently on sale near Edmonton with prices as low as $15,500.

Location: Edmonton

Bathrooms: One

Beds: Two

Cost: $62,900

Perks include a full bath including a soaker tub. It has a Murphy bed to maximize space, a full kitchen and dining area with built-in bench storage.

Location: Strathcona County

Bathrooms: One

Beds: Two

Cost: $65,000

Perks include a full-sized closet, full kitchen, office space, and a fold-down deck with hanging hammock chairs.

Location: Vegas

Bathrooms: One

Beds: Two

Cost: $42,000

Perks include a detachable front deck and it’s built on skids for easier transport.

Location: Alder Flats

Bathrooms: One

Beds: One

Cost: $15,500