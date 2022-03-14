Looking for that home-by-the-water but don’t want to leave the perks of the city? A newly listed home offers it all right in Edmonton’s River Valley.

The home on 15625 Whitemud Road NW is listed for a cool $4.25 million and offers more than 5,200 square feet of living space, according to its Zoocasa listing.

Sitting on one acre of land the North Saskatchewan property has perfect views.

The west backing walkout bungalow was built in 2000 and offers the chance to enjoy the sunset from every main living space. Such a dream!

With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, it’s perfect for a large family. The 16-foot tall ceilings will grab your attention the moment you walk in the front door.

The home also offers two oversized double garages, in-floor heating and a large deck that wraps around the west side. The summer parties we could throw at this place, goodness gracious.

The primary bedroom overlooks the river with access to the deck as well.

If you are in the market for a home tucked right inside Edmonton’s River Valley, you can’t beat a pad like this one.