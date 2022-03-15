Edmonton remains one of the cheapest spots to rent in Canada

Looking to save some money? Move to Edmonton! The capital of Alberta has retained its ranking as being one of the cheapest cities to rent in Canada.

While we may have a particularly brutal winter, that just makes us appreciate our stunning summers even more, right?

Plus, staying inside during the cold lets us save some money while we aren’t being gouged by rent costs.

Rentals.ca just released its Canada Rent Report, and Edmonton has remained as the 29th most costly rental city in the country out of a ranking of 35 cities.

Edmonton has one of the lowest rent prices in the whole country, and we love to see it!

A one-bedroom place will now cost Edmontonians $1,038 per month to rent, a slight increase over last month.

A two-bedroom bumps you up to $1,257, a small 1.5% increase compared to this time last year.

Multiple spots in Alberta rank at the lower end of the list, with Calgary coming in at #26; Lethbridge at #30; and Red Deer, Grande Prairie, and Lloydminster rounding out the final three spots. It’s just not Edmonton with some of the cheapest rent in all of Canada!

The average rent for all Canadian properties listed on Rentals.ca in January was $1,807 per month, up 4.4% annually and 1.0% monthly.

There are certainly much worse spots to be for your bank account. British Columbia and Ontario recorded the highest monthly average rental rates at $2,253 per month and $2,118 per month.

