Tickets are still available for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, but they are far from cheap.

The least expensive tickets that remain up for grabs on Ticketmaster are going for $1,276, while others in the upper bowl are going for over $2,000. Meanwhile, some in the lower bowl are going for as much as $11,800.

These prices have actually dropped from just a few days ago, when the lowest available at the time was $2,000. They may continue to drop closer to game time, though they will still undoubtedly cost a pretty penny to anyone hoping to watch inside Rogers Place.

While many are both shocked and frustrated by ticket prices to Oilers games throughout the playoffs, it goes to show just how hungry the city of Edmonton is to see their team win a Stanley Cup. The last time they reached the Final before this year was back in 2006, when they fell in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the last time they won was back in 1990, when they knocked off the Boston Bruins in five games.

The Oilers will face elimination for the third-straight outing tonight, as they found themselves in a 3-0 deficit after dropping Game 3 by a 4-3 final just over a week ago. They have since stormed back with two wins of their own to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Despite the serious pressure they are under, the Oilers seem most comfortable in these types of situations. They have put themselves in difficult situations all season long, first by starting the season off 2-9-1, and then trailing in their second-round series to the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 before battling back to win in seven.

“I think this group just likes the big stage, they like the big moments,” head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters this morning.

Tonight will be their most intense game yet, as they will do everything in their power to avoid having Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers hoist the Cup in their building. Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 6 pm MT.