North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is roaring into Edmonton next week.

Jurassic Quest, happening from April 29 to May 1 at Edmonton EXPO Centre, gives guests the opportunity to get up close with the giant reptiles in a variety of interactive ways.

Journey through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods before diving into the Canadian debut of the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit. There, you will encounter the largest apex predator in the history of the world – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon.

The whole family can enjoy dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, art activities, dino shows, and more. And new for 2022 is the Triceratots soft play area for the littlest paleontologists.

And those ready for an interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit. Complete all of the challenges and collect a prize at the end.

Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will only be at Edmonton EXPO Centre for one weekend only.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Time: 9 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Starting at $28.50 for children and adults and $22 for seniors. Purchase online