EventsContestsDH Community PartnershipCurated

Win tickets to see Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit in Edmonton next week (CONTEST)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 19 2022, 4:36 pm
Win tickets to see Jurassic Quest dinosaur exhibit in Edmonton next week (CONTEST)
Jurassic Quest/Submitted

North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event is roaring into Edmonton next week.

Jurassic Quest, happening from April 29 to May 1 at Edmonton EXPO Centre, gives guests the opportunity to get up close with the giant reptiles in a variety of interactive ways.

Journey through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic Periods before diving into the Canadian debut of the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit. There, you will encounter the largest apex predator in the history of the world – a moving, life-size, 15-metre-long megalodon.

The whole family can enjoy dinosaur rides, a giant fossil dig, inflatable attractions, art activities, dino shows, and more. And new for 2022 is the Triceratots soft play area for the littlest paleontologists.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

And those ready for an interactive adventure can go on “The Quest,” an educational and entertaining way to experience the exhibit. Complete all of the challenges and collect a prize at the end.

Jurassic Quest is the only interactive dinosaur exhibit that has more true-to-life size dinos than any other touring event, and it will only be at Edmonton EXPO Centre for one weekend only.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

And to help you meet your favourite dinos, we’ve partnered with the organizers to give away an ultimate Jurassic Quest prize pack.

Prize

  • Five (5) Adult tickets
  • Five (5) Kids Unlimited Ride tickets
  • Five (5) Tracker Quest Packs

Contest

To enter to win, follow @DailyHiveEdmonton  and @JurassicQuest on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have along with your handle. (1 entry each)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on April 22, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.

Contest Guidelines

Jurassic Quest Edmonton 2022

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022
Time: 9 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Starting at $28.50 for children and adults and $22 for seniors. Purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Contests
+ DH Community Partnership
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT